Two people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash that closes Interstate 49 in Grandview

Two people suffered critical injuries early Monday in a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 49 in Grandview near the start of the morning rush hour, police said.

The crash occurred about shortly after 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-49 near Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Capt. Ryan Sharp, a spokesman for the Grandview Police Department.

Arriving officers found two crash victims with what appeared to be critical injures, he said. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

With the highway closed in both directions, drivers were being urged to find an alternate route for their morning commute. Traffic quickly backed up in the area and was stop and go.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was heavy and slow going through the area.The southbound lanes, however, remained closed.