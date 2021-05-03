Man suffers critical injuries in shooting Sunday night in Grandview, police say

Grandview police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized late Sunday.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Grandview police were called to a reported shooting in the area of High Grove Road and Spring Street, Capt. Ryan Sharp, a spokesman with the Grandview Police Department, said in a news release.

There, officers found a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound, Sharp said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Sharp said no suspect information was available as of late Sunday.

Several hours earlier, officers responded to a reported shooting about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Byars Road and East 129th Street, where they found a vehicle crashed into a tree, Sharp said.

The apparent driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sharp said in a separate news release. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information on either shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.