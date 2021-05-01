Kansas City weekend weather: Thunderstorms may follow a warm and sunny Saturday

Kansas City will enjoy sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday before thunderstorms move into the area over the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon we’re going to be seeing lots of sunshine out there,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re going to kick the clouds out of here as well.

“It’ll be warm and windy.”

Chances for thunderstorms come late in the day Sunday, “mainly south and east of Kansas City.”

Temperatures will begin to drop Sunday evening headed into the work week with more rain Monday and Tuesday. There’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area Monday.

“We’ll keep our eyes on it as we head towards the workweek,” Countee said.

Temperatures could drop back into the 60s by midweek.

