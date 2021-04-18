With snow in the forecast, here’s what to expect in the Kansas City metro on Tuesday

April snowfall may hurt your May flowers this week in Kansas City.

Kansas Citians should expect slushy roads and freezing temperatures to start the day Tuesday as winter weather returns for a day, said FOX4 meteorolgoist Alex Countee.

“You’ll probably wake up to the snowflakes on Tuesday,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Countee said it will be cold enough Tuesday morning for “some sticking in some slushy roads,” which could lead to a slower drive. “How hard it snows and how long we stay below freezing” will determine the accumulations, he said.

The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

For those who have already started on their gardens, the weather service suggests being prepared to take precautions.

“We know most of you have gotten started on that garden — I’m with you. But Wednesday morning is going to present temperatures well below freezing, so be prepared to take precautions for your sensitive outdoor vegetation,” the weather service wrote in a tweet Sunday.

We are still on track for some morning snow on Tuesday.



Most likely scenario is for some accumulation (around 1 to 3 inches) on grassy and elevated surfaces.



Roads will likely be slushy for that Tuesday morning commute. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 18, 2021

After Tuesday, temperatures will warm back up, Countee said, though some cool mornings will stick around.

Tuesday’s high should be about 40 degrees. By Wednesday, that moves up to 53 and 57 by Thursday.

Another chance for rain comes Friday, he said, with a high of 56.

