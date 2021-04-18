Kansas City metro records 44 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, has recorded 143,690 cases to date.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 112. One week ago, the average was 103 and two weeks ago, it sat at 90, according to data maintained by The Star.

No new deaths have been recorded since Wednesday. The metro has recorded 2,114 deaths to date.

Kansas on Friday confirmed 305,861 cases and 4,953 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The state has distributed 2,192,800 doses of coronavirus vaccines. Of those, 1,682,276 have been administered, with 35.9% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri has recorded 496,411 cases and 8,635 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.9%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 3,401,597 vaccine doses, with 34.2% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,715,505 doses, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 31.6 million people have had COVID-19 and 566,970 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.