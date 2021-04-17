Weather News
‘We’re staying cloudy; we’re staying cool’: Here’s your KC weekend weather forecast
Kansas City can expect scattered showers throughout Saturday afternoon, with a “rumble of thunder or two around town” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.
“That may cause some problems for the Royals doubleheader,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Especially that second game with first first pitch right around 5:10.”
Rain is possible around 5 p.m., he said, in Kansas City and on both sides of Interstate 70. There may be some heavier downpour and thunder.
“But after that about 10 o’clock, we’ll start to see things quiet down with possibly some more clouds into tomorrow morning,” he said.
Overall this weekend “we’re staying cloudy; we’re staying cool.” Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid to upper 50s, with lows around 40 degrees. Monday will see a high of 67, before dropping off for colder weather Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted Saturday morning that a slight snow accumulation is possible Tuesday. More on that forecast will be coming in the next few days, Countee said.
