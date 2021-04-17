‘We’re staying cloudy; we’re staying cool’: Here’s your KC weekend weather forecast

Kansas City can expect scattered showers throughout Saturday afternoon, with a “rumble of thunder or two around town” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“That may cause some problems for the Royals doubleheader,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Especially that second game with first first pitch right around 5:10.”

Rain is possible around 5 p.m., he said, in Kansas City and on both sides of Interstate 70. There may be some heavier downpour and thunder.

“But after that about 10 o’clock, we’ll start to see things quiet down with possibly some more clouds into tomorrow morning,” he said.





Overall this weekend “we’re staying cloudy; we’re staying cool.” Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid to upper 50s, with lows around 40 degrees. Monday will see a high of 67, before dropping off for colder weather Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted Saturday morning that a slight snow accumulation is possible Tuesday. More on that forecast will be coming in the next few days, Countee said.

We have heard the murmurs out there. We were hoping it wasn't true. Alas, it may be true that snow is on the way.



It's hard for snow to accumulate this late into spring, but we may actually see minor accumulation on grassy surfaces, along with slushy roads Tuesday.



Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/VwxK2OFtD2 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 17, 2021

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.