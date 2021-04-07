Here’s what to expect as storms fire back up in and around Kansas City this week

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of the immediate Kansas City metro as storms fire back up Wednesday afternoon.

The main threat from these severe thunderstorms include the possibility of hail the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 mph. A couple tornadoes might also be possible. The areas under the watch include Henry, Johnson, Lafayette and Ray counties in Missouri.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Missouri until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/1uR6lZgznu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 7, 2021

“For the remainder of the day today we are going to be tracking the potential for some more showers and thunderstorms to bubble up, especially as they push off to the east,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “So for folks in Carrollton, Marshall, Sedalia: heads up to you — some of those could be on the stronger side.”

The risk for some of the stronger storms comes up along the Interstate 435 loop on Kansas City’s east side and stretches east into central Missouri, she said.

A Severe T-storm Watch has been issued for continues EAST of KC until 7 PM this evening. Gusts of 60-65 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible with storms developing in that area. A quick tornado is possible too. Stay Weather Aware this afternoon! #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/lATFZrofyI — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) April 7, 2021

Rain will return to the Kansas City again on Thursday morning.

“As the backside of the system rotates through into Thursday morning, we are going to get another wave of rain,” Bogowith said. “And that will be with us off and on throughout the day on Thursday before that exits, leaving us with a drier end to your work week.”

Temperatures will cool on Thursday with highs dropping to 50 before rebounding 20 degrees on Friday as the sunshine returns, she said.

“Then just a few more slim chances for some rain Saturday and Monday,” Bogowith said.

