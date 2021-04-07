Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City man recently diagnosed with dementia

Police have issued a silver alert for a 71-year-old Kansas City man who has been missing since Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Claimon Watts was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday leaving his home near East 81st Street and Troost Avenue. He was driving a maroon 2008 Mercury Sable, according to the release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Watts, who recently was diagnosed with dementia and has other health issues that require daily medicine, was headed to a casino, but area casinos have no record of his attendance, according to the silver alert.

Claimon Watts, 71, of Kansas City Kansas City Police Department

Watts was described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing 220 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white hat, blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.