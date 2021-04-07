Threat of stronger storms expected east of Kansas City but ‘keep the rain gear handy’

It will be a soggy day in the Kansas City area as another round of storms is expected to move through the area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re going to keep a mention of rain and storms in the forecast, with the greatest chance for stronger storms east of Kansas City, with redevelopment likely after lunch and carrying into the early evening,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Any storms that do reach severe limits would be because of hail or wind. Ritter said she is not as worried about severe weather in the metro as she is about areas east of Kansas City.

“Notice how later this morning into the afternoon the threat for heavy rain and storms shifts into central Missouri, leaving us with a drier afternoon,” Ritter said. “And then more rain heading our way as we head through the upcoming forecast. I’d keep the rain gear handy through tomorrow evening.”

This first wave of rain is heading east... But keep the rain gear handy! We aren't finished with it just yet. We are tracking more on the way! @fox4kc #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/cv8IcUcGjq — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 7, 2021

A drier weather pattern will trend for the Kansas City area with only a few chances of rain coming in the next seven days, she said.

