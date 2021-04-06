‘Be weather aware’: Overnight storms expected in Kansas City into early Wednesday

Kansas City area residents should “be weather aware” on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday as coming storms are expected to produce some rain and possibly a little hail, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The storm warning window begins around midnight and lasts until around 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. Thunderstorms and some heavy rain are predicted between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, he said, with the possibility of some hail and strong winds in some areas.

“Those would be the two main threats from the storms overnight tonight. And then as we go through the morning tomorrow we’ll have a lot of clouds with some scattered showers, so the morning commute might be a little bit on the wet side,” Lauria said.

Rain chances are expected to continue through Wednesday morning until around lunchtime, Lauria said. He predicted a “pretty low” chance of flooding and tornado threats as well.

More scattered showers could appear over the weekend, Lauria added, though he said the weather “looks pretty good” overall.