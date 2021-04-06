3 more people in KC metro area die from COVID-19 as more than 100 new cases reported

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro area as 101 additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday.

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro area as more than 100 people test positive for the coronavirus, according to data released by health officials on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 101 COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,433 cases.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continued to climb, rising to 95, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 87 and two weeks ago it was 99.

The number of patients hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System remained unchanged from Monday at seven people with the active virus being treated. Of those patients, three were in the ICU, including one who was on a ventilator, according to the health system.

Johnson, Clay and Platte counties each had one additional death. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,101 people in the metro area have died from COVID-19, according to The Star’s data.

Missouri on Tuesday reported 491,442 residents have tested positive for the virus and 8,508 have died from the disease. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 2,753,578 doses of the vaccine, with 28.4% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 3,825,175 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile Kansas, which last updated its numbers on Monday, has confirmed 303,227 cases of the virus, including 4.927 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The positive test rate for the month is 2.7%.

Kansas has distributed 1,754,460 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,373,913 shots have been administered, which covers roughly 30.7% of the state’s population.

Nationwide, more than 30.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and 556,185 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.