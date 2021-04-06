Remains found in central Missouri identified as Chinese woman missing for 18 months

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the human remains discovered last week in a central Missouri park are the body of Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman whose husband is accused of killing her in October 2019.

The body of and personal property belonging to Ji were found by a person walking in Boone County’s Rock Bridge State Park on Thursday. Forensic medical examiners obtained her dental records and determined they are a match, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said during a news conference Tuesday.

“We support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said, addressing Ji’s family.

During the briefing, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the discovery provides “conclusive evidence” to the Boone County prosecutor amid the criminal case against Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge.

Elledge was charged in February with first-degree murder in her disappearance. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and to related charges of child endangerment and domestic abuse.

The police chief added that the finding provides “reassurance” to her family after she had been missing for nearly 18 months.

Ji, a 28-year-old former graduate student of the University of Columbia, disappeared from her apartment in early October 2019, leaving behind her keys, car and 1-year-old daughter. She was a Chinese national who came to the U.S. about eight years ago to study mechanical and aerospace engineering and stayed here to work.

Since she went missing, her family has continued to search for answers under the presumption that their daughter was killed and her body hidden somewhere in the state. Her mother, Ke Ren, was among the many who volunteered time to search for her missing daughter.

“I am not going to go home without Mengqi,” Ren told The Star during an interview last year. “I won’t leave her here alone in this foreign land.”

