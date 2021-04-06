‘Noisy night’ expected as strong to severe storms creep into Kansas City metro

It will be another warm day in the Kansas City area Tuesday, but thunderstorms are expected to roll into the metro overnight bringing a change to the dry weather, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be talking about temperatures approaching near 80 degrees again,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

It is also going to be windy in advance of the metro’s next chance for storms, coming overnight, she said.

“So after midnight, thunderstorms will already be on going out to our west, some of them will be strong to severe and they’ll be trying to creep into Kansas City with that strength,” Ritter said. “As they get closer to the state line and certainly as we progress through the early hours tomorrow, the storms should weaken some but it could be a noisy night overnight into early tomorrow morning.”

Shower & thunderstorms arrive late tonight into Wednesday morning. Some could be on the strong to severe side, especially for those west of Downtown Kansas City. Main threats will be some hail up to quarter-size and strong winds up to 60mph. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/r6qE4DCuJS — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 6, 2021

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue off and on throughout the day Wednesday, leaving the metro pretty soggy. It will be cooler as well. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s and 60s heading into the second half of the week, Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.