Police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old Kansas City girl

Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 11-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday evening from a southeast Kansas City neighborhood, police said in a news release.

Lamaryah Brockman was last seen about 4:30 p.m. near East 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue, according to Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Her family is concerned about her well-being, he said.

Lamaryah was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatsuit.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the the Kansas City Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

