CDC sends Missouri $55 million to increase vaccine access in underserved communities

Missouri will receive $55 million in new federal funding to expand its vaccination program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

The money, which comes from the COVID-19 relief package Congress passed last month, is meant to support local health departments’ efforts to increase vaccine distribution, particularly among underserved communities.

“Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

All adult Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine on April 9.

As of Monday, Missouri ranked 42 among all states in terms of the percentage of the population that had been fully vaccinated with 17.2 %, according to CDC data. Neighboring Kansas ranked 28 with 19 %.

Approved uses of the funding for increasing vaccination in underserved communities includes partnering with community leaders to conduct door-to-door outreach and hiring bilingual community health workers.

The Kansas City Health Department said last month that vaccinations for Hispanic Kansas Citians have lagged other populations.