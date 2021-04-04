Storms possible mid-week following Monday temps near 80 degrees in Kansas City

Despite another nice, warm day to kick off the week, Kansas City will likely see round of storms mid-week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“Temps got into the 80s today for the first time since October, and we’ll see another couple of opportunities for that even tomorrow,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Cloud cover may be the main difference.”

Monday will be partly-cloudy, measuring in at about 55 degrees by 6 a.m., then warming up to about 80 degrees by 4 p.m.

But rain and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

“Tuesday into Wednesday, our ‘nuisance weather’ may come in the form of severe storms for some of us south of I-70, right across the state line: Ottawa, Paola, Harrisonville,” Frank said.

Small hail and wind upward of 60 miles per hour is possible early Wednesday, he added.

“Of course it’s raining on Wednesday, and then gets cooler not only Wednesday night but Thursday specifically,” Frank said.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day this week, with a high of 56 before temperatures return to nearly 70 again by next weekend.

