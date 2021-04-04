Minor killed, 3 others injured in Saturday crash in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A minor was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers discovered the two-vehicle crash before 11:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of Parallel Parkway.

The minor died at the scene. The three other people — two minors and an adult — were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Investigators believe speeding could have been a factor.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.