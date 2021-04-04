Kansas City metro area reports 29 more coronavirus infections, no new deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area reported 29 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Sunday.

To date, the virus has infected 142,187 residents and killed 2,099 in the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new infections was 90 cases a day. A week ago, it was 91 and two weeks ago, it was nearly 105, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties, however, do not report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported 490,927 infections and 8,504 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5% as of Sunday.

The state has administered more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine, with 27.9% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to Missouri data. The state has received more than 3.7 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Kansas reported 302,873 infections, including 4,932 deaths, to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has received nearly 1.9 million doses of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Kansas has administered 1.3 million doses, with 29.8% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the country, more than 30.7 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 555,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 131 million people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 2.9 million have died.