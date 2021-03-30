Breezy weather continues in Kansas City, temperatures to take downward turn overnight

The windy weather will continue Tuesday in Kansas City, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the morning, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Today the winds, while they won’t be nearly as strong, they’re still going to be rather breezy,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

While Tuesday kicked off with a thick cover of clouds, blue skies and sunshine should make an appearance by the afternoon.

As a cold front moves in Tuesday, the wind will die down slightly with it.

“With the cooler air arriving, temperatures are going to max out today in the upper 50s with those breezy conditions,” Bogowith said.

The overnight low Wednesday morning is forecast to be 31.

“The coldest of the air, it lags behind with this system,” Bogowith said. “So Wednesday is going to be rather chilly, especially waking up below freezing and recovering only into the lower 50s. But it gets even colder for Thursday morning down into the middle 20s.”

But Thursday will warm up nicely, into the upper 50s, with plenty of sun.

“It’s going to be a perfect day to get that car wash in,” she said. “Because look, clear into the weekend we stay dry, highs soaring middle and upper 70s for Easter weekend.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.