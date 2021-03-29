10th Missouri man faces criminal charges in U.S. Capitol riot amid FBI investigation

A central Missouri gun store owner is accused of illegally entering and causing a disturbance in the U.S. Capitol during the riot that occurred following the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, according to documents filed in federal court Monday.

Matthew E. Loganbill, 55, of Versailles, Missouri, faces federal charges of obstructing a congressional proceeding, unlawfully entering a federal building, aiding and abetting and disorderly conduct. He is the owner of a Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store called Tooth and Nail Armory, according to federal investigators.

During an interview with the FBI roughly a week after the riot, investigators said Loganbill admitted to attending the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington. He told federal investigators he traveled there with like-minded individuals who he declined to identify, court documents said.

He also told investigators he did not believe he broke any laws, saying he did not damage any property or participate in any acts of violence. Video and photographs of Loganbill taken inside the building, however, show him refusing to obey the commands of law enforcement, according to court records.

Photographs and video recordings showed Loganbill wearing a gas mask and helmet. He allegedly told the investigators he wore those items after police deployed tear gas, saying he initially brought the gear because he was fearful Antifa was going to infiltrate the protest.

Witnesses reported Loganbill to the FBI two days after the riot after he allegedly made several posts on social media detailing his involvement, according to court records.

The FBI reviewed several of the posts. In some, the FBI said Loganbill frequently contested the 2020 election results and once commented: “They haven’t seen a riot, til our side gets started.”

Loganbill is being represented by the federal public defender’s office, according to court records. He is the 10th Missouri resident who’s been criminally charged in connection with the riot.