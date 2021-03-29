Shots fired in Walmart after argument; no injuries reported, Overland Park police say

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after an argument between a man and an unidentified victim ended with gunfire near the cash registers of a suburban Walmart on Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to the 7700 block of Frontage Road after a man wearing a blue sweatshirt pulled a gun from his waistband and fired shots at the victim, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the department. Police say the two exchanged words before the shots were fired.

Media: In regards to the shooting in the 7700 block of Frontage Rd. The suspect was a black male with a black female. Suspect vehicle (silver sedan) left north on I-35. No injuries at this time. I will send you a press release very soon. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) March 30, 2021

No one was injured, police said. Police are searching for the shooter and a woman he was with after they left in a silver sedan last seen heading north on Interstate 35 near the store. The car has a temporary Kansas license plate.

The Overland Park Police Department is looking for this man after he allegedly fired shots at someone inside a Walmart. No one was injured. Overland Park Police Department

Police are investigating the matter as an aggravated assault.

The department is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the department’s lead detective at 913-344-8764 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.