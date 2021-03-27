Kansas City wraps up March with sunny skies and true spring temperatures

Sixty degrees and sunny is coming back in style this weekend as the Kansas City metro dries up after last week’s rain.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, temperatures will hit 61 degrees. Some more clouds will move in this afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

It will cool down a bit this evening when a cold front brings temperatures in the mid to high 50s.

“There is still a slight chance for some sprinkles here and there around Kansas City from the state line out towards the east,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Overnight, the clouds move out making way for clear skies Sunday. The high will be 64.

“That means we’ll be mostly sunny throughout the entire day and those temperatures will start to work their way back up with the sunshine out there, Countee said. “Pretty good day to get outside.

On Monday, temperatures rise to a high of 74 — the warmest day of the week.

The rest of the week will stay in the 50s to 60s. The sun will be back for the Royals opening day Thursday with 60 degree temperatures by first pitch. Friday’s high is 69 degrees.

“Overall should be a nice relatively dry week to wrap up March in Kansas City,” Countee said.

