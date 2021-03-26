Kansas City Monarchs welcome baseball fans to inaugural season with May opening day

The Kansas City Monarchs will kick off the 2021 season with fans in the stadium, the team announced Friday.

The independent-league baseball team set an opening day of May 18, allowing fans to purchase seats for up to half of the stadium’s total capacity. The pandemic prompted cancellation of the team’s entire 2020 season.

It will be the first time in decades that a pro team called the Monarchs plays baseball in Kansas City.

Local business owner Mark Brandmeyer recently bought the beleaguered T-Bones team from the Ehlert family. The previous owners struggled financially for years, culminating in a 2019 eviction from their stadium near Village West in Kansas City, Kan.

In January, Brandmeyer announced the T-Bones would adopt the name of Kansas City’s storied Negro Leagues team beginning this season. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which owns rights to the Monarchs name, entered into a long-term licensing agreement with the team, now officially called the Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club.

In a news release, the team said it plans to increase capacity at the stadium over the 2021 season. Tickets, which are available online, will be sold in socially distanced seating pods and fans are required to wear face coverings.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is — and always will be — priority number one,” Brandmeyer said in a news release. “We are committed to creating a world class experience on and off the field and can’t wait to see folks in the stands for opening day.”

The Kansas City Royals recently announced plans to allow about 10,000 fans at Kauffman Stadium, beginning with their April 1 season and home opener.