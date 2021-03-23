Approaching Kansas City storms similar to last week’s that produced tornado

Thunderstorms are beginning to move into the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, bringing the threat of large hail and strong winds and maybe a brief tornado like last week, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The chance for a tornado is not all that high, said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“But we have the potential for a brief spin up,” she said. “This is very similar to the setup that we saw Monday of last week except instead of being on the south side, it’s on the northeast side of our viewing area.”

Stay Weather Aware today! We have a set up similar to what we saw last Monday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible. Up to 1" hail and gusty winds possible and we can't rule out a brief spin up. Join us for the latest this morning on @fox4kc #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/1kCMW3W5hq — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 23, 2021

The storms and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in the Kansas City area around the lunch hour, with some turning into strong to severe storms — especially north and east of downtown Kansas City, Bogowith said. The storms are expected to amplify as they move to the northeast near Gallatin and Chillicothe down to Carrollton and Marshall in Missouri.

The severe weather threat is expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the very latest. The main threat is large hail, up to one inch in size, with some strong gusty winds. The metro is expected to begin to dry out in time for the evening commute, however some pockets of drizzle or mist may remain behind, she said.

Weather Aware will continue into this afternoon! Storms are starting to pop just east of town and also around the Clinton area. We'll be watching for any rotation out of these over the next few hours. #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/AvAR0rEaE2 — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) March 23, 2021

“We will continue with off and on rain chances overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning and then again overnight Friday into Saturday morning with temperatures wavering back and forth between the 50s and 60s,” Bogowith said.

* Areas in the green shading should be aware of a low end threat for a brief tornado this afternoon.



* Main timeframe will be noon to around 5 pm.



* Any tornado should be relatively brief, but please still take shelter if you see one form or receive a tornado warning. pic.twitter.com/KhoYpn07W0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 23, 2021

