Park Hill School District in Kansas City, North, cancels classes after malware attack

The Park Hill School District in Kansas City’s northland canceled both in-person and online classes after the district’s computer systems were attacked by malware, the district announced on its website.

“We apologize for the late notice, but we must cancel school in Park Hill today for both in-person and online students and teachers,” the district said. “We experienced an attack on our computer systems, known as a malware attack. Our technology team worked through the entire night, but we have just learned that we do not have the needed systems in place to have school.”

The district said on Facebook that any students waiting at bus stops would be picked up and kept safe. Families would be contacted to get them home as soon as possible

The district said it’s schools and offices will be closed. Administrators and custodians were told to report to work while everyone else was told they should stay home.

Malware is malicious software designed to disrupt the normal operations of a computer, steal data, access secure systems or disrupt an organization.

The district, which is in southern Platte County, had an K-12 enrollment of 11,709 students for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the district. Based on it’s enrollment, it’s the 16th largest school district in Missouri.

It draws students from parts of Kansas City, Houston Lake, Lake Waukomis, Northmoor, Parkville, Platte Woods, Riverside, Weatherby Lake and unincorporated areas of Platte County.