Hail, strong winds, maybe a tornado possible as thunderstorms move through Kansas City

It will be a stormy day in the Kansas City metro as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the area, bringing the threat of large hail, strong winds and maybe even a tornado, said to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we are going to be talking about he potential for rain and even a few thunderstorms that could be on the strong to severe side as early as 11 a.m. to noon and then continuing through three or four o’clock,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to the star.

The storms are expected to develop around or just south of the Kansas City area and then lift off to the north. Some of the storms are expected to be strong to severe storms.

“With the ones that are strong to severe our biggest concern is going to be hail up to an inch in diameter,” Ritter said. “But like last Monday, perhaps even a brief spin up possible.”

Stay Weather Aware today! We have a set up similar to what we saw last Monday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible. Up to 1" hail and gusty winds possible and we can't rule out a brief spin up. Join us for the latest this morning on @fox4kc #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/1kCMW3W5hq — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 23, 2021

Rain is expected to remain in the forecast overnight into Wednesday morning, along with a lot of cloud cover. Kansas City’s next chance of rain returns on Wednesday night.

“Highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s for the next seven days and we have one more chance for rain after that on Saturday morning,” Ritter said.

