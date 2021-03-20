Rain in the forecast for KC metro next week. For now, it’s ‘feeling like spring’

Rain is in the forecast for the Kansas City area early next week, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

But at least it’s “feeling like spring,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Saturday’s high temperature, Countee said, was 64 degrees. Sunday’s high is forecasted to be about 68 degrees.

Rain chances move in Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday, Countee said.

Rain chances are about 90% Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs up to 61 on Monday and 56 on Tuesday. But after the rain leaves, the Kansas City area will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

By Friday, temperatures should warm up to near 70 degrees.

“Hopefully you can get outside this weekend and enjoy,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.