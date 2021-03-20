Local

Car strikes, kills bicyclist in Independence Saturday morning, police say

A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning after a car struck him on Missouri 78 highway in Independence.

Independence police said in a news release that an eastbound Ford Mustang struck the bicyclist who was heading south across Missouri 78, also called East 23rd Street, near Crescent Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver and only person inside the Ford was not injured.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
