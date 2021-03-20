Car strikes, kills bicyclist in Independence Saturday morning, police say

A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning after a car struck him on Missouri 78 highway in Independence.

Independence police said in a news release that an eastbound Ford Mustang struck the bicyclist who was heading south across Missouri 78, also called East 23rd Street, near Crescent Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver and only person inside the Ford was not injured.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

