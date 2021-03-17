Snow, slush and rain: Winter storm expected to breeze through Kansas City on Thursday

The Kansas City area could see snowflakes Wednesday night as a winter storm is expected to breeze through early Thursday morning and possibly leave behind a few inches of slushy snow, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory earlier Wednesday, warning commuters of two to three inches of snow accumulation in parts of the metro, with some areas seeing as much as four inches. The weather service also told drivers to watch out for slippery, hazardous road conditions.

Wet, accumulating snow on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible Thursday morning. This may negatively impact the Thursday morning commute, so make sure to stay weather aware. #mowx #kswx #snow pic.twitter.com/AjjSJAS77l — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 17, 2021

“The sticking snow aspect of this will probably wait until after midnight into the wee hours of tomorrow morning,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. He added that there could be moderate to heavy snow overnight.

Lauria predicted rain in the Thursday morning rush hour up until maybe 10 a.m. before the storm system begins moving away. The rest of Thursday, he said, will probably be cloudy and “dreary,” especially in the afternoon.

However, the weather Friday and through the weekend is expected to be far better, Lauria said, with temperatures reaching as high as 68 degrees on Sunday.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.