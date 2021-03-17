Weather News

Yes, it’s going to snow in Kansas City. Here’s what to expect in winter weather blast

The Kansas City area is expected to see another blast of winter weather as rain from another round of storms and thunderstorms switches over to snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Between two and three inches of wet snow is expected in the metro, with some areas seeing as much as four inches, according to a winter weather advisory from the weather service. Some areas to the southwest of the immediate metro area could see up to six inches of snow.

The snow might create slippery conditions that could make driving hazardous for the morning commute on Thursday in Kansas City, the weather service said.

But before the snow starts falling, another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Kansas City area around the evening rush hour, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Heavier rain showers do return as the rainfall intensities will be increasing for the evening commute tonight, especially on the south side,” she said.

As temperatures become cold enough, the rain will switch over to a wintry mix and then all snow, she said.

Skies will start clearing out on Thursday, paving the way for more sunshine on Friday.

“The sunshine returns, so does warmer weather for the weekend with more active weather returning early next week,” Bogowith said.

