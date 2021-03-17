Olathe police, mom ask for public help finding 16-year-old missing since early March

Cehara Aiko Briscoe, 16, was last seen inside her Olathe, Kansas, residence on March 1. Olathe Police Department

The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to help find a runaway teenage girl from Olathe who was last seen a little more than two weeks ago, according to a news release Wednesday.

Cehara Aiko Briscoe, 16, was last seen inside her Olathe, Kansas, residence on March 1. She was wearing eyeglasses, a red coat and black pants. She also had a small dog in a black carrier, police said. She’s approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

In an email Wednesday evening, police said Briscoe’s mother reached out for media assistance to help spread the word.

Her family did not know where Briscoe intended to go when she left, police said.

The Olathe Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Briscoe to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.