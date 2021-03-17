Driver dies after crash with large SUV in Kansas City; two teens taken to the hospital

A driver was killed after colliding with a large SUV that had turned in front of him late Wednesday evening, Kansas City police said in a press release. Two teens were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred at Bannister Road and View High Drive. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from 2019. Google Maps

A driver was killed after the car he was in collided with a large SUV that had turned in front of him late Tuesday evening, Kansas City police said in a news release.

The two-vehicle, fatal crash occurred at about 10:55 p.m. at Bannister Road and View High Drive in south Kansas City, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

At the time of the crash, the victim was headed east on Bannister in a blue Toyota Prius. A black Ford Expedition, headed west on Bannister, turned left onto View High Drive in front of the Prius, Jackson said. The two vehicles collided, with the Toyota striking the right side of the Ford.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving, Jackson said. Neither the age or the name of the victim has been released. His death was the 12th traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City.

Two teenage girls in the back seat of the Ford also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. The driver of the Ford did not complain of any injuries, Jackson said.

Police were investigating whether impairment from drugs or alcohol might have been a contributing factor to the crash, Jackson said.