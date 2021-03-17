Thunderstorms blow through Kansas City bringing heavy rains, minor snow accumulations

It will be a wet day in the Kansas City area Wednesday as thunderstorms produce heavy rounds of rain and possible even some snow as temperatures tumble overnight, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“After a stormy start to the day, we’re going to see a little bit of a midday lull in the active weather,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Then we’re going to transition back into a rainy and stormy evening for some of you.”

Rain chances will be the greatest first thing Wednesday morning where a severe thunderstorm is in effect for on the south side of the metro area until 8 a.m., she said. The next greatest chance will be after the drive home.

Temperatures are expected reach into the mid-40s on Wednesday.

“Also tonight, colder air is going to be spilling in and wrapping around on this storm system and as a result we will see a change over to some snow as early as 10 o’clock for some,” Ritter said. “But the bulk of the snow potential is really going to exist on Thursday.”

One to three inches of rain is expected from the storms, which are expected to move out of the metro by Thursday, she said.

“And we’re also expecting minor snow accumulations for some as we head into Thursday morning before it warms up nicely for the weekend,” Ritter said.

High temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees on Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 60s this weekend this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the combination of the rounds of rain on Wednesday will result in some isolated flooding and exacerbate existing river flooding. Widespread strong to severe storms are unlikely with the second round of storms.

The severe threat has largely diminished this morning. But expect at least another few hours of thunderstorms this morning. More rain expected to arrive this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/79BjxPLHNC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 17, 2021