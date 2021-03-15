Thunderstorms, possible hail could affect after school activities, KC commute

The afternoon weather will need to be watched very closely as showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Kansas City area Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“As we move past the lunch hour, we’re going to start to see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Notice while 3pm doesn’t look all that bad, very shortly after that, we start to see some showers and thunderstorms bubbling up right along the I-70 corridor that does include the metro area,” she said. “This will coincide with after school pickup after school activities in addition to the evening commute.”

Rumbles of thunder are not out of the question, along with some heavy downpours of rain likely, Bogowith said. There’s a possibility for an isolated severe storm or two.

“That’s something we’re going to be watching pretty closely,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter that a few tornadoes are possible, depending on how the strong to severe storms develop Monday afternoon. The most likely threats, however, are quarter-sized hail and damaging, gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph.

We're watching for the possibility of strong to severe storms this afternoon into this evening. If ingredients come together, a few tornadoes are possible. But the most likely hazards will be from quarter sized hail and gusty winds of 50-60 mph. pic.twitter.com/lfk0H0vFqJ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 15, 2021

While the weather will give the metro a break on Tuesday, the chance of rain moves back into the the metro on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We look to pick up at least another inch or two, possibly some higher totals closer to three inches when all is said and done,” Bogowith said. “The good news here, after cooling our temperatures off falling below average mid-week, we are going to see a nice warm up with sunshine returning into the upcoming weekend forecast. The first day of spring on Saturday is looking spectacular.”

