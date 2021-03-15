58-year-old KCK woman ID’d as ‘good Samaritan’ killed while helping crash victim

The ‘good Samaritan’ who was killed in a crash after stopping to check on a person injured in a wreck over the weekend was identified as 58-year-old Cynthia M. Goulding of Kansas City, Kansas, police said Monday.

Goulding was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who stopped Sunday to help someone who was injured in an earlier wreck, said Goulding’s family on a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for her funeral.

“She will be forever missed and was loved by all,” her family said.

The fatal crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Nogard Avenue. Police responded to the area, which is near Thomson Park and found two separate crashes involving three vehicles, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas, police.

The first crash occurred as a SUV was headed south on North 59th Street and collided with a sedan that was headed north, police said. The sedan came to a stop about a block later and the driver and passengers ran from the car, police said.

Goulding came upon the wrecked SUV and stopped to check on the SUV’s driver. As she was standing next to the SUV, it was struck again by by a pickup truck. The impact of the crash killed Goulding, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non life threatening. The driver of the pickup was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s traffic division. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, which is anonymous, at 816-474-TIPS (8477).