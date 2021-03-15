Slim chance for a tornado as strong to severe storms roll through the Kansas City area

It will be worth watching the weather Monday as strong to severe storms are expected to roll through the Kansas City area bringing a slim chance for a tornado, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be topping out in the mid- maybe some upper-50s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“But the bigger story here is we are going to see more thunderstorms for some of you developing later on today and some of those storms that develop could be strong to severe,” she said. “There’s even a very, very slim chance that we could have a quick spin up including right here in the immediate metro. So we’re going to be watching this very closely.”

The severe weather isn’t expected until later in the day, but a few showers could pop up by noon, she said. Storm activity increases in the metro between noon and 4 p.m. Monday.

“Some individual little strong, borderline severe storms could be developing with hail a possibility or that quick spin up as this rotation around this low continues,” Ritter said. “So we’re going to have to watch this very closely until about 10 o’clock tonight.”

Stay Weather Aware between 3pm-6pm this afternoon/evening. We will see some showers & thunderstorms develop that could be strong to severe. We could see hail, gusty winds or a brief spin up possible. Join us for the latest throughout the day on #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ZVavEY9kYX — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 15, 2021

After that the threat for rain moves out, Ritter said. But Kansas City will continue in a soggy stretch of weather.

“In fact, between now and most of the week, we’re going to be talking about off-and-on rain that could result in another one to three inches,” Ritter said. “After Thursday though, we’ll settle into a drier and eventually warmer and brighter forecast for the weekend.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.