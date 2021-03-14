Kansas City metro adds 81 new COVID-19 infections, no additional deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area added 81 new coronavirus infections Sunday, according to local health agencies. No additional deaths were reported.

To date, the virus has infected 140,185 residents and killed 2,054 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Jackson County added 45 cases Sunday, while Kansas City, which reports separately, added 29 cases. Clay County recorded five new cases and Platte County recorded two.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new data on weekends.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the region is now 117. One week ago, it was 98. Two weeks ago, it was 157.

Missouri has reported 483,513 cases to date, including 8,310 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%.

The state has administered 1,777,068 doses of the vaccine, covering 19% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,415,805 doses with 1,867,231 administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Numbers differ due to a lag in reporting.

When it last released data Friday, Kansas reported 297,748 cases, including 4,824 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has distributed 1,167,100 doses of vaccine with 790,927 administered, covering 18.1% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas has received 1,257,325 doses with 900,500 administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Numbers differ due to a lag in reporting.

Across the country, more than 29.4 million people have contracted the virus and more than 534,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 119.7 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2.6 million have died.