‘Good Samaritan’ woman killed while helping at crash scene Sunday in KCK, police say

A woman trying to help a crash victim was fatally struck by another vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday, police said.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 5900 block of Nogard Avenue on an accident, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in an email Sunday morning.

There, near Thomson Park, officers found two separate crash incidents involving three vehicles.

Police said after an initial investigation, it appears an SUV was traveling southbound on North 59th Street at Nogard when a sedan traveling north struck the SUV.

0314 crash map

The sedan came to a stop about a block later, Chartrand said. Everyone in the vehicle, including its driver, fled the scene on foot.

A block away, at the initial crash scene, “a Good Samaritan who stopped to check on the driver of the SUV was standing next to the vehicle when it was struck again, this time by a pick-up,” Chartrand said.

The “Good Samaritan,” a woman in her late 50s, was killed in the crash, police said. She was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Chartrand said. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s traffic division.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, which is anonymous, at 816-474-TIPS (8477).