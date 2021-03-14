‘Nasty and windy’ weather continues into next week as more storms move into KC metro

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour across the Kansas City metro as thunderstorms move in Sunday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, we’re holding onto rain and thunderstorm chances, those temperatures actually cooling down throughout the day, holding in the upper 40s,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“So, a couple of days of rainfall to get through,” he said. “It’s just going to be kind of nasty and windy today.”

While parts of the metro just east of Kansas City could see some reprieve from the rain around 3 p.m. Sunday, a line of thunderstorms out in Kansas is expected to move into the metro area mid-afternoon, after 3 p.m., Countee said.

That line of storms will likely hang around the metro into the evening.

“We start out the workweek on the quiet side as far as rain goes,” he said.

But, Countee added, more showers and thunderstorms will likely start up again around 5 p.m. Monday and continue into the night.

“Tuesday looks dry all day, which is good news, but we’re going to have some more storm chances coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday,” he said.

St. Patrick’s Day, which is Wednesday, will see a high of about 48 degrees with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, including the potential for severe weather Wednesday.

“Leftover moisture may mix in a little bit of snow Thursday morning for a few hours, but we’ll finally start to see some improving weather, some consistent dry weather, Friday into Saturday just in time for that first day of spring next weekend,” Countee said.

