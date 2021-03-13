Kansas City adds 71 COVID-19 cases as metro reports two deaths on Saturday

Platte County Health Department nurse Karla Hunt gives Phyllis McCaslin of Kansas City, 73, a vaccine dose. Several three-sided booths were set up for privacy. The Platte County Health Department opened a mass vaccination clinic in an unused warehouse in the Horizons Industrial Park in Riverside Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021. The space was donated by NorthPoint Development. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City recorded 71 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as the metropolitan area added two deaths.

The metropolitan area, which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, has recorded 140,104 cases to date.

At least 84 cases were added across the metro Saturday, between Kansas City and Clay and Platte counties. No new cases were added in Jackson County, which did record one new death. Clay and Platte counties added eight and five cases, respectively. Kansas City also recorded one new death.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new data on weekends.

There have been at least 2,054 deaths of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day average for new cases was 108, as of Friday. One week ago, the average was 103 and two weeks ago, it was 164, according to data tracked by The Star.

As of Friday, Kansas confirmed a total of 297,748 cases including 4,824 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The state has distributed 1,167,100 doses of the vaccine and administered 790,929 shots. Kansas reports 18.1% of the population has received at least one dose.

Missouri reported 483,183 cases including 8,310 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%.

The state has administered 1,749,901 doses of the vaccine, covering 18.8% of the population with at least one dose, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,383,325 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 29.3 million people have contracted the virus and more than 533,670 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.