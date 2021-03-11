‘Soak up that sunshine’ Kansas City, see rounds of storms with heavy rain coming

After a stormy night, Kansas City will get break from the rain Thursday before the next round of storms move back into the area, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Temperatures definitely are going to be cooler this afternoon on the backside of that cold front that brought those showers and thunderstorms during those overnight hours,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Quite the 24 hour temperature difference... Grab some layers before heading out the door this morning! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/pBoPkZGPTZ — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 11, 2021

Although temperatures will not reach into the 70s like the metro has seen the past several days, they will remain above average by as they climb into the upper 50s to near 60s Thursday afternoon, Bogowith said. The normal high for this time of year in Kansas City is 53 degrees.

The sunshine will also increase throughout the day Thursday before clouds start roll back in in advance of the next round of heavy rainfall that is pushing into the area Friday, kicking off what will be a rainy weekend in Kansas City, said Bogowith.

“Enjoy. Soak up that sunshine while we have it because waking up Friday morning those along and south of I-70 in particular will start to see some showers building and developing,” Bogowith said. “We’ll see them becoming a bit more widespread, lifting onto the north side into Friday evening.”

Scattered storms will continue to produce rain showers into Saturday morning, she said.

“Parts of the day on Saturday is actually looking fairly dry,” Bogowith said. “Sunday looks very soggy. So not forget Daylight Saving Time begins.”

That means clocks will need to spring forward one hour before people heading to bed Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“As we head into the middle of next week, well look at St Pat’s Day: looking much cooler, highs in the upper 40s and a little extra cloud cover,” Bogowith said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued flood watch for areas south of Kansas City, including parts of Miami County in Kansas and Cass, Henry and Johnson counties in Missouri. The watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

“A stationary boundary will create a prolonged threat for rainfall across central Missouri,” the weather service said in the watch. “Two to four inches of additional rainfall are possible across central Missouri through Saturday evening.”

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, which could lead to additional flooding, the national weather service said.