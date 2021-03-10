Kansas City lawmaker slams Missouri House colleague for use of term ‘Chinese virus’

A Missouri state representative from Kansas City has lodged an internal complaint over a fellow House member’s use of the term “Chinese virus” on the House floor.

Rep. Emily Weber, a Democrat who represents portions of downtown and midtown Kansas City, took exception when Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, used the term during a tax debate Tuesday.

Asian American advocates have correlated the phrase with a rise in bias against Asians during the coronavirus pandemic. The first cases of the virus were discovered more than a year ago in a Chinese city.

In a statement, Weber called the term an “inappropriate racial slur” and said it “perpetuates a singularly harmful new racial stereotype specifically designed to point blame for this crisis at a particular nation and community.”

“In the process, this phrase denigrates, stigmatizes and dehumanizes people who look like me,” said Weber, the first Asian American woman to be elected to the Missouri General Assembly.

President Donald Trump was slammed for using the phrase repeatedly throughout 2020.

Seitz’s comments as the House debated a new tax on Internet purchases, commonly known as the “Wayfair tax” after the online furniture retailer. Proponents, which include Missouri business groups, say it would help local brick-and-mortar shops compete with online businesses, especially as the pandemic has hurt retail and led to an e-commerce boom.

“While the zombie apocalypse has seen a shortage of revenue for the state, I remind the body that the Chinese virus has not shut down one business,” Seitz, a Branson Republican, said. “Government has shut down businesses and created this shortfall.”

Weber, who said she has also heard Seitz use the phrase during a committee hearing, said she has filed a complaint with the House’s human resources department.

Seitz’ office declined to comment. House spokesman Trevor Fox said the matter will be handled confidentially by House staff, “who will take appropriate action to resolve the issue of concern.”

Weber said she was told the department would “sit down and have a conversation with the representative about how this language is not tolerated.” She also asked for House Speaker Rob Vescovo to be informed of her complaint, and plans to make a “point of order,” or a procedural objection, if Seitz uses the phrase on the House floor again.

Vescovo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Both Weber and Seitz were elected to the House last fall.