‘It’ll be a great one’: Early March in Kansas City hits spring temps in upper 60s

Sunny days are persisting in Kansas City, with few clouds in the sky and spring temperatures hitting early March in the upper 60s on Saturday.

“It’ll be a great one,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

By the end of the day Saturday, temperatures could rise to 66 degrees. Expect upper 60s and low 70s for the next four days.

Wind and rain chances pick up headed into Tuesday afternoon and later in the work week, Countee said.

The next cold front will move into the area Wednesday to Thursday, and the Kansas City area may get its first thunderstorms of 2021.

“And with all the warm air that we have in place by then we may have enough energy for some thunderstorms for the first time in 2021 here in Kansas City, mainly Wednesday, late afternoon and evening,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.