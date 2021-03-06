Kansas City police ask for help locating missing woman last seen Friday

Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old woman last seen Friday. Samantha L. Bonen was walking in the 3400 block of College Avenue wearing this outfit, police said.

Samantha L. Bonen was last seen Friday walking in the 3400 block of College Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the clothing pictured here, a white or light purple zip sweatshirt and pants.

Police said she has medical conditions that require medication.

Notify the Kansas City Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you have information about her whereabouts.