Kansas City police ask for help locating missing woman last seen Friday
Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old woman.
Samantha L. Bonen was last seen Friday walking in the 3400 block of College Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the clothing pictured here, a white or light purple zip sweatshirt and pants.
Police said she has medical conditions that require medication.
Notify the Kansas City Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you have information about her whereabouts.
