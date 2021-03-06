KCPD asks for help locating 59-year-old last seen Friday evening in Kansas City

Police are asking for help locating 59-year-old Donald Gappa, who was last seen Friday evening.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Gappa was last seen at 6 p.m., wearing dark clothing. Gappa is 5 feet 9 inches, approximately 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has medical issues that require medication, which he does not have with him. He was last seen in the area of East 35th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

If located, police ask you call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.