After a cool start, much warmer weather slated for Saturday and this weekend in KC

Weather conditions for Kansas City on Saturday will start off extremely cold, temperatures dipping to near freezing, but the rest of the day calls for much warmer temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Tomorrow, we’re in good shape though. Temperatures should warm up into the middle 60s. We might be fighting the clouds for a little while for tomorrow morning,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s, but expect very windy conditions.

The forecast on Friday called for much cooler weather. Skies will clear up and temperatures will drop down to near freezing, but there will be a turnaround for the rest of the weekend.

Rain is expected to be in the forecast early next week. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely climb well into the 70s. More rain will arrive on Thursday.

“And we’ll need the rain to start to dry out with the winds increasing over the next four to five days,” Lauria said.