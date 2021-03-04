‘Setting the stage for a very nice weekend’: Highs in the 60s coming to Kansas City

Friday will be cooler in Kansas City, but temperatures should rebound into the 60s this weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy but there should be more sunshine in the afternoon. The high will make it into the mid-to-upper 50s.

“The one thing you’ll notice about tomorrow is the cooler temperatures and there might just be a few sprinkles,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “Once we start clearing out tomorrow night, we’re setting the stage for a very nice weekend.”

The high on Saturday is 62. Sunday will be windy with a high of 65.

Temperatures in the 70s return starting Monday.

