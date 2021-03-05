Unseasonably warm weekend expected in Kansas City, thunderstorms possible next week

The Kansas City area’s streak of 70-degree weather will come to an end Friday as a storm system passing to the south brings cooler temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today as the clouds try to break apart, we will be popping up into the mid- and upper 50s with a little bit of a brighter finish to the day,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Friday morning will be gray in the metro because of the passing storm, Ritter said.

Did you catch that sunrise? It sure was a pretty one! Later today we'll see more sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 50s. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/4CmZp7UrS5 — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) March 5, 2021

“All of the rain that’s heaviest is going to stay well removed from Kansas City,” Ritter said. “However, there’s still a chance that we could see the south side of our viewing area picking up with some light rain.”

Clouds will break apart later today giving way to a clear night where temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, Ritter said. The nice conditions are expected to continue overnight into Saturday morning.

“Speaking of tomorrow, it starts to get warm again,” she said. “The bright warm and now eventually windy weather returns starting this weekend, lingering into next week.”

Highs are expected to be in the 60s this weekend and the 70s next week, according to Ritter’s forecast. The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 51 degrees.

“By the middle and end of next week, we will be talking about rain and thunderstorm chances returning which will in turn start to cool us down by next Thursday,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.