Another beautiful day on tap before next storm system passes south of Kansas City

A day after Kansas City saw its first day of the year with temperatures in the 70s, temperatures will once again climb back above average on Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have another beautiful day on tap as our afternoon highs climb back into the lower 70s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

That’s around 20 degrees warmer than is typical for the early days of March in Kansas City.

“We’re expecting ample sunshine throughout the morning and in the afternoon with a few clouds arriving late in the day ahead of our next storm system which will mainly impact southern Missouri and southern Kansas,” Ritter said. “But there could be some rain especially on the south side of I-70 during the morning tomorrow.”

Clouds will be thicker overnight Thursday through Friday morning with the best chance for rain coming during the first half of the day, she said. The second half of the day will feature decreasing clouds, which will keep the metro cooler Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s.

“The rest of the forecast though features a big warm up and more wind, Sunday and Tuesday especially, and then the chance for some rain or even thunderstorms by next Wednesday,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.