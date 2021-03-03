Missouri man threatened to murder Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II day after Capitol riot: DOJ

A southwest Missouri man has been indicted for threatening to murder two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, according to federal prosecutors.

The three-count indictment charging Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, alleges he threatened to assault and kill Cleaver, a Democrat who represents Kansas City, on Jan. 7 with the “intent to impede, intimidate and interfere” with Cleaver’s official duties, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The alleged threat came a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, where a violent mob breached the building with the intent to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In an interview after the indictment was announced, Cleaver said he could only tell The Star what the FBI has told him.

“The director of the field office in Kansas City called me a couple hours ago and told me his agents had just arrested someone for threats on me,” he said, “and that their office was being very vigilant in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising.”

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, also alleges that Hubert on May 6, 2019, threatened to kill Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee. He allegedly threatened to injure Cohen when he called his Washington, D.C., office, according to prosecutors.

Hubert, who was charged by a federal grand jury in Springfield, is in custody pending a detention hearing Monday.

In addition to the FBI, the case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, the Independence Police Department and the Marionville-Aurora Police Department, according to prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.